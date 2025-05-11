KINGFIELD – With deep sorrow, we share the unexpected passing of Kendall Ray Willard, 63, of Kingfield, at his beloved Sugarloaf Mountain. A devoted snowboarder, Kendall found peace on “The Hill” and joy in the community he built in Kingfield, where he offered help, heart, and a wide-open door.
Born in Caribou to the late Gerry and Freda Willard, he later returned to Aroostook County to care for his parents and the family home. Kendall was a lifelong learner and friend, known for his compassion, generosity, and warmth.
He was endlessly proud of his children, Jason, Melanie, and Jessica, and grandchildren, finding joy in their passions and paths. Whether working with them or cheering them on, he cherished every moment.
Kendall built a successful career in lighting design before pursuing a love for sustainable energy. He shared many years with his dear partner and friend, Allyson, at their Coffee Pond home.
He leaves behind family, friends, and a community touched by his kindness and light.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 31, 12 to 3 p.m., at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center in Carrabassett Valley. All are welcome to share memories and honor Kendall’s vibrant spirit.
