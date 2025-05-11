PHIPPSBURG – Margaret Darling, 90, of Bath, passed away on Sept. 26, 2024. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 18, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Val Halla Golf Course, 60 Val Halla Rd., in Cumberland Center.

