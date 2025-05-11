FALMOUTH – Robert I. Lund, 81, a lifelong resident of 12 Falmouth Rd., passed away on Dec. 21, 2024. He was born in Portland, a son of Raymond E. and Anita F. (Fitzgerald) Lund.

Robert graduated from North Yarmouth Academy and attended a technical school where he studied to be a dental technician. Robert loved being on the water. After working a brief time in as a Dental Technician, his love for lobstering brought him back to the water. He had a small lobster boat and strong back. Robert never had a hauler on his boat and pulled all of his traps by hand. He named his boat, “Nita”, after his mother.

He leaves behind a good friend, Manny and caregiver, Minie.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Nancy L. King; and a son, Michael.

﻿He is survived by a sister, Gail Mason and her husband Robin; nephew, Tyler.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 17, at Pine Grove Cemetery, 9 Waites Landing, Falmouth.

