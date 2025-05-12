Stackpole honored

Det. Jeff Stackpole has been selected as the Westbrook Police Department employee of the quarter.

“During the last quarter he served as the officer in charge for our Criminal Investigations Division, and he did an excellent job in managing all aspects of the job,” the department announced online. “He also handled several major cases, and handled them with great tact and professionalism.”

Donate blood

The American Red Cross will conduct a blood donation opportunity from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Several time slots are available. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 14, 1975, that parents at St. Hyacinth’s School asked to meet with the Roman Catholic Bishop, The Most Rev. Edward O’Leary, in an effort to keep the school open.

The Parish School Committee and Parish Council had recommended closing the doors. The school, in 1975, had grades kindergarten through fourth grade with an enrollment of 55. Grades 5 through 8 had been dropped the preceding year.

