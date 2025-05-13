GMS STEAM Night

Gorham Middle School held its third annual STEAM Night May 6 packed with activities surrounding science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“Students coated automobiles with paint with Moody’s virtual reality session, flew drones through an obstacle course, created chairlifts to ride our zipline, played in the Math Arcade, made Finch robots sing and designed their own 3D printed keychains,” Librarian Suzanne Dix reported.

“And those are just a few of the many wonderful sessions that were offered.”

School mascot Ramsey the Ram even made an appearance.

“Our jazz and steel drum bands provided upbeat music, Dottie’s ice cream and PB & ME fed the crowds and students and families worked to collect as many raffle tickets as possible,” Dix said.

Prizes included 3D printers, drones, AirPods, LEGO City sets, artist tablets and rocket books.

“While this evening was full of all kinds of fun, students and staff also paid tribute to our wonderful colleague, Terri Dawson, who was the brainchild of this event two years ago,” Dix said. “Ms. Dawson passed away from cancer in October 2024 and Gorham Middle School honored her family with a Legacy Award and a plaque to hang in our hallway.”

Eighth grader Jayden Olson was presented with the event’s first-ever Terri Dawson Scholarship to attend a summer STEM camp.

Route 114 work underway

Contractor Glidden Excavation is handling Maine Department of Transportation roadwork on Route 114 on School Street and Fort Hill Road, between Route 25 (Main Street) and Valley View Drive.

Drivers, a town website posting says, can anticipate delays with lane closures, but no street closures. The work began May 12 and includes ADA sidewalk improvements and road paving.

Take in a concert

Gorham Community Chorus presents Spring Concert with love songs from Broadway among others at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave. Donations appreciated.

Buck Street washout

The Gorham Police Department announced May 10 that Buck Street, between Copperhead Drive and Blackhorse Lane, is closed until further notice.

The bridge and roadway were damaged due to stream flooding and will be closed for an undetermined length of time. Drivers must seek alternate routes.

Officers Denison, Hannon recognized

Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn and Lt. Daniel Young presented the MADD 2024 Law Enforcement Recognition Certificate of Appreciation to Officers Brady Denison and Dean Hannon on April 29.

“This recognition celebrates their dedicated efforts to keep Gorham’s roadways free from impaired drivers,” the department announced online. “Their ongoing commitment to traffic safety has made a meaningful impact in saving lives across Maine.”

Memorial Day parade signup

Groups, units, floats and individuals wishing to participate in Gorham’s annual Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 26, need to register with Gorham Recreation Department.

The parade will line up at 10 a.m. along Lincoln Street. The street will be closed to through-traffic for an hour while the parade forms.

The parade steps off from Lincoln and South streets at 11 a.m. It proceeds on South Street where it halts to place wreaths on veteran memorials in Phinney Park. The parade continues along Main Street to Eastern Cemetery at the intersection of Johnson Road for a ceremony.

There is no charge to be in the parade. The Recreation Department asks for those interested to register floats or units so the department can plan accordingly. To register, visit the Gorham Parks and Recreation website or call 222-1630.

Free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 17, at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. For more information, call the church at 839-3111.

