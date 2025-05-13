SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Ann Comstock, died May 10, 2025 at home in Springfield, Vt.

She was married to Carlton Comstock in 1959 and they raised their family on a farm in Scarborough. She volunteered extensively, including Cub Scouts, After School Mini Courses, Beech Ridge Community Club, Portland soup kitchen, Red Cross, and trained and served as an Extension Master Gardener.

In 1983, she earned a BFA at the University of Southern Maine. She managed USM’s Gorham campus art gallery while pursuing her degree and afterward. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1975 and was an active member for 50 years.

She is survived by her husband, Carlton; children Jane “Charlie” Cannon, Ann “Wisa” Maki, Carlton “Sam” Comstock, and Christopher Comstock; her two brothers and a sister.

A full obituary, service information and guestbook may be found at http://www.knightfuneralhomes.com

Copy the Story Link