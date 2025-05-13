GRAY – Dana Levi Wallace, 52, of Gray, passed away on May 1, 2025.

Born and raised in Gray, Dana was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend. He was the proud owner of Wallace Home Improvements, where he put his heart into his work and built not only homes but also lasting relationships throughout the community.

Dana was a devoted father to his daughter, Abigail Marcotte, and took immense joy in cheering her on at her sports games. He was the cherished son of Lionel and Diane Mailhot and the brother of David Wallace, James Paul Wallace,, and Michael Wallace and predeceased by his brother, Donald Wallace.

Beyond his work, Dana found joy in racing, mud runs, playing darts, and supporting the people around him. He had a generous spirit and a deep commitment to helping kids in his community, always going out of his way to provide opportunities and support to those who needed it most.

He was predeceased by his father, Donald Everett Wallace; and his brother, Donnie Wallace; grandparents, Lafayette and Verna Wallace.

Dana is survived by his daughter, Abigail Marcotte; parents Diane and Lionel Mailhot; brothers James Wallace, David Wallace, and Michael Wallace; uncle, Steven Wallace, aunt, Karen Wallace Taylor; cousins Timothy and Terry; nephews and nieces Ricky Wallace, Dustin Wallace, Susan Bowie-Wallace, Julie Wallace, Jessica Heath, Erin Wallace, Alicia Wallace; 15 great-nieces/nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Inn at Fogg Farm in Gray. All who knew Dana are welcome to attend and share in honoring the life of a man who gave so much of himself to others.

He will be remembered for his kindness, his laughter, and his unwavering dedication to his family, friends, and community.

Please make memorial donations to

St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital.

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now

