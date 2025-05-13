FALMOUTH – Joanna “Anna” Morrell passed peacefully at Sedgewood Commons Hospice in Falmouth, on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the age of 90. She was surrounded by her family.

Joanna was born on July 21, 1934, in Detroit, Mich. Her family later moved to Portland where she was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She attended North Elementary School, Jack Junior High School, and graduated from Portland High School. She cherished lifelong friendships within the Greek community and found great joy singing in the church choir and participating in the annual Greek Food Festivals.

While working as a secretary for the Vice President of A&P in Portland, Joanna and her friend Theresa Conti Johns decided one evening to go dancing in Westbrook. There, she met a young sailor in his dress uniform. It was love at first sight. Within a few short months, they married and began a 48-year life together filled with love, hard work, and family. Together, Joanna and Stan raised four children, started an independent oil repair business, and built a legacy grounded in love and faith.

Following Stan’s passing in 2003, Joanna honored his memory with unwavering devotion. She found deep purpose in her Christian faith, which grew stronger in her later years. Surrounded by her children and their families, she embraced her role as a proud grandmother and great-grandmother with joy and grace.

Joanna is survived by her children, William M. Morrell and his wife, Dorothy of Portland, Madeline B. Morrell Carson and her husband, Henry of Portland, Thomas Morrell and his wife, Jennifer of Cumberland, and Timothy Morrell and his wife, Carla of Grant-Valkaria, Fla. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Alana Reali, Rebecca Morrell, Sarah Morrell, Rachel Morrell, Jillian Bougie Pomeroy, Elizabeth Morrell Oulton, Matthew Morrell, Joshua Laferriere, and Allison Laferriere Washburn; and by four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip Stanley “Stan” Morrell Jr. of Portland; her parents, Basilios Nicholas and Magdaline Lenas Nicholas, who emigrated from Greece and Albania in the early 20th century; her sister, Effie Kapothanasis, her brothers Spero Nicholas and Theodore “Nicky” Nicholas, all of Portland, and her sister, Dixie Nicholas of Detroit, Mich.

The Morrell family extends heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff at Sedgewood Commons who cared for Joanna in her final years.

A funeral service will be held at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland, Thursday May 15 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Anna’s online guestbook.

May her memory be eternal.

Copy the Story Link