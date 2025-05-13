CASCO – Malcolm “Mac” Herman Brackett, 98, died May 6, 2025 in Auburn.

Visitation from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 13 at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Funeral service at 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 14 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Casco.

The service will be live streamed to his obituary page on the funeral home website at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net. A reception will follow at the Casco Community Center, 940 Meadow Rd., Casco.

