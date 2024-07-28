Sign In:


https://www.pressherald.com/breakdown

In October 2023, a local Army Reservist opened fire inside two family businesses in Lewiston, a small city north of Portland. Within minutes, 18 were killed and 13 wounded – and the largely pro-gun state was left reeling. The Portland Press Herald and Maine Public examine the failures and aftermath in collaboration with an upcoming FRONTLINE documentary.

shadow

Cops & Courts

The 48 hours of confusion, chaos and fear after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting raise questions about police training

It took 2 days and 5 searches of a property in Lisbon, Maine, before police finally found the shooter’s body – despite repeated tips that it was his most likely hiding spot.

porltand press herald frontline maine public
These stories are part of an ongoing collaboration with FRONTLINE (PBS) and Maine Public that includes an upcoming documentary. They are supported through FRONTLINE’s Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
© 2024 | All Rights Reserved | Press Herald