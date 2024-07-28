Local & State
In October 2023, a local Army Reservist opened fire inside two family businesses in Lewiston, a small city north of Portland. Within minutes, 18 were killed and 13 wounded – and the largely pro-gun state was left reeling. The Portland Press Herald and Maine Public examine the failures and aftermath in collaboration with an upcoming FRONTLINE documentary.
The 48 hours of confusion, chaos and fear after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting raise questions about police training
It took 2 days and 5 searches of a property in Lisbon, Maine, before police finally found the shooter’s body – despite repeated tips that it was his most likely hiding spot.
Cops & Courts
‘We’ll always blame ourselves’: Card family shares its pain over collective failure to prevent Lewiston mass shooting
Local & State
‘I’ll never give up on you’: Lewiston shooter’s friends knew he needed help
Local & State
Sagadahoc sheriff candidates don’t want Lewiston mass shooting to define them
Local & State
Army Reserve commander defends unit’s response to Lewiston shooter’s mental health
Cops & Courts
Commission: Police should have seized Lewiston shooter’s guns months before tragedy
Cops & Courts
Army gave Lewiston gunman glowing review 6 months before massacre
Cops & Courts
Why didn’t Sagadahoc deputies charge Lewiston gunman with terrorizing?
Local & State
‘Do not open that door for nobody’: Dozens called 911 in first minutes after Lewiston shootings began
Local & State
Six police departments, including Portland, have used Maine’s yellow flag law for the first time since Lewiston shootings
Local & State
The FBI set a standard for active shooter training. Ten years later, Maine still isn’t widely using it.
Local & State
‘I should have died’: 4 friends recount the horror of the Lewiston shootings