Temperatures this morning hovered in the single digits and lower teens throughout southern Maine, the coldest weather we’ve seen since last March. Portland was 10 degrees as I was putting this post together, 7 degrees colder than any previous morning this winter.

You may be seeing sunshine, but clouds are going to quickly increase as the weather continues to be move rapidly across the country. I use the term rapidly because the upper level winds are blowing quite strongly just to our south today at nearly 200 miles per hour or over 170 knots. Since the wind is coming from the west, blowing towards the east, it quickly takes any storm systems underneath these winds out to sea before they have a chance to develop or have much if an impact.

While this next system will rapidly bring clouds into the area later this morning all the snow will stay south of Maine. If you are headed to Boston this weekend, you could see a few flakes or even half an inch of snow overnight tonight. The Portland area will see clouds move in today and out tonight, leaving us with a dry and sunny weekend.

There is ice on the ponds and lakes now and while I personally don’t skate or ice fish, I know every year someone falls through the ice because it’s not safe. Use common sense this weekend and next as ice conditions change.

Saturday will be the windier day this weekend with highs around the freezing mark. Sunday is a bit colder with temperatures just under freezing. There will be plenty of sunshine both days.

Skiing conditions are great for mid-December after new, natural snow fell over the past week. Many areas in Maine have yet to open and without any big storms some of the smaller mountains could stay closed for a while longer.

Next week milder air will try to move into the region which could bring some spotty light precipitation for the Monday morning commute. Temperatures could reach 40 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday along the coastline. This could melt some of the snow – except in ski country.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.