All businesses need to protect their networked assets, and securing customer data from the start is a top priority for best practices. Small businesses need to consider what services are worth the investment… and what schemes are worth anticipating. Hear from experts about the best strategies to retain and grow your business during a time of rapid technology development. Moderated by business editor Carol Coultas.

This free, live event offers the opportunity for you to join in the conversation while connecting with people in the Greater Portland business community, and enjoy complimentary coffee and light breakfast.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program begins at 7:45 and ends at 9:00.

On the panel MODERATOR: Carol Coultas, business editor

Sponsored By

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.