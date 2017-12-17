Nate Arrants, Falmouth senior forward: Arrants had 14 goals and nine assists, earning All-Region recognition, as well as Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-South and first-team All-SMAA honors. He scored both goals in Falmouth’s 2-0 win over Deering in the Class A South quarterfinals.

Garth Berenyi, Bangor senior forward: The Maine Soccer Coaches Association’s Class A Player of the Year scored 32 goals to lead the Rams to the Class A North final. An All-American and All-Region selection, Berenyi scored his 57th career goal in Bangor’s 6-2 semifinal win over Mt. Blue to become the perennial powerhouse’s all-time leading scorer.

Quinn Clarke, Portland senior defender: The center back played a crucial role in the Bulldogs’ Class A South championship. In front of keeper Rowan Daligan (0.60 goals-against average), Clarke’s leadership and reliability on a team that allowed just 12 goals in 18 games earned him Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-South and first-team All-SMAA honors.

Charlie Cronin, South Portland senior midfielder: The SMAA Offensive Player of the Year was a dangerous offensive threat with exceptional ability to distribute the ball. Cronin’s 16 goals and nine assists helped the Red Riots make program history with their first undefeated regular season while earning him All-Region, Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-South and first team All-Conference honors.

Luke Groothoff, Yarmouth senior midfielder: As a star for the Class B state champions, Groothoff had an uncanny ability to see the field and create scoring opportunities. He’s the first Yarmouth boy to earn All-America honors. He also was the Maine Soccer Coaches Association Class B Player of the Year and an All-Region, All-State and All-Western Maine Conference selection.

Riley Hasson, South Portland senior goalkeeper: The SMAA Defensive Player of the Year and a Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-South pick, Hasson notched 12 shutouts while allowing just three goals in 15 games.

Bilal Hersi, Lewiston sophomore forward: A top offensive threat for the Class A champions, Hersi scored 20 goals, and had a goal and an assist in Lewiston’s 2-1 victory over Bangor in the North final. The Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-North and first-team All-KVAC selection is the youngest player this season to win All-Region honors.

Kyle King, Gorham senior forward: The All-Region and first-team All-SMAA pick led the SMAA in scoring with 24 goals, finishing his career with 41. He scored the winner in the Class A South semifinal victory over Falmouth.

Eric LaBrie, Yarmouth junior forward: Despite reduced playing time in blowout wins, LaBrie had 26 goals and 11 assists. The All-Region and All-WMC pick is incredibly fast and can finish with either foot. He assisted on the winning goal after notching a goal of his own in the Clippers’ 2-1 win over Winslow in the Class B state final.

Hazael Tshituka, Greely senior forward: A Deering High transfer who hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tshituka emerged as a game-changer for a young team that graduated nine starters from 2016. The Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-South and All-WMC selection had 14 goals and two assists.

Mike Wildes, Winslow senior defender: The four-year starting back had 15 goals and 24 assists over his career with the Raiders, and was an All-Region, Maine Soccer Coaches Association All-North and KVAC Class B selection. Wildes played a pivotal role in Winslow’s back-to-back state final appearances, anchoring a defense that allowed just 13 goals in 19 games.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rocco Frenzilli, Portland: The Bulldogs won their third regional title before falling just short of their first state championship, losing to Lewiston 1-0 in overtime in the Class A final. A Portland native, Frenzilli helped start the Bulldogs’ program in the 1970s and has coached the boys’ team for more than 30 years. He was named Southern Maine Coach of the Year by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association.

– Taylor Vortherms

