Weather observers atop the Northeast’s highest peak said the temperature hit minus 34 degrees, a record for Dec. 28.

Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory said the previous record of minus 31 degrees was set in 1933. The observatory posted a video on Facebook showing him emptying a pitcher of boiling water into the air, where it immediately turned to snow in the cold and hurricane-force winds.

Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States, and wind chill advisories or warnings were in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York.

Forecasters warned of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.

More summit readings today:

6:08 a.m.

TEMPERATURE: -31°F

GUST: 90 MPH

WIND: 80 MPH

WIND CHILL: -82°F

DIRECTION: 310°(NW)

9:20 a.m.

TEMPERATURE: – 28°F

GUST: 85 MPH

WIND: 78 MPH

WIND CHILL: – 78°F

DIRECTION: 310°(NW)

11:08 a.m.

TEMPERATURE: – 26°F

GUST: 78 MPH

WIND: 68 MPH

WIND CHILL: – 73°F

DIRECTION: 310°(NW)

1:28 p.m.

TEMPERATURE: – 23°F

GUST: 52 MPH

WIND: 39 MPH

WIND CHILL: – 60°F

DIRECTION: 310°(NW)

View current summit data.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.