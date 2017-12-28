Weather observers atop the Northeast’s highest peak said the temperature hit minus 34 degrees, a record for Dec. 28.
Adam Gill of the Mount Washington Observatory said the previous record of minus 31 degrees was set in 1933. The observatory posted a video on Facebook showing him emptying a pitcher of boiling water into the air, where it immediately turned to snow in the cold and hurricane-force winds.
Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States, and wind chill advisories or warnings were in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York.
Forecasters warned of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.
More summit readings today:
6:08 a.m.
- TEMPERATURE: -31°F
- GUST: 90 MPH
- WIND: 80 MPH
- WIND CHILL: -82°F
- DIRECTION: 310°(NW)
9:20 a.m.
- TEMPERATURE: –28°F
- GUST: 85 MPH
- WIND: 78 MPH
- WIND CHILL: –78°F
- DIRECTION: 310°(NW)
11:08 a.m.
- TEMPERATURE: –26°F
- GUST: 78 MPH
- WIND: 68 MPH
- WIND CHILL: –73°F
- DIRECTION: 310°(NW)
1:28 p.m.
- TEMPERATURE: –23°F
- GUST: 52 MPH
- WIND: 39 MPH
- WIND CHILL: –60°F
- DIRECTION: 310°(NW)