VATICAN CITY — Bidding 2017 farewell, Pope Francis on Sunday decried wars, injustices, social and environmental degradation and other man-made ills which he said spoiled the year.

Francis presided at a New Year’s Eve prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica, a traditional occasion to say thanks in each year’s last hours.

In his homily, the pope said God gave us a “whole and sound” year, but “we humans in so many ways ruined and hurt it with works of death, with lies and injustices.”

“The wars are the flagrant sign of this repeated and absurd pride,” he said. “But so are all the little and big offenses against life, truth, brotherhood, that cause multiple forms of human, social and environmental degradation.”

“We want to, and must assume, before God, our brothers and Creation our responsibility” for the harm.

Despite the gloom, Francis said “gratitude prevails” thanks to those who “cooperate silently for the common good.” He singled out parents and educators who try to raise young people with a sense of responsible ethics.

In keeping with past practice, the pope will celebrate Mass dedicated to the theme of world peace on New Year’s Day.

