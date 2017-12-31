The holiday season is winding down and decorations are coming down, but the Press Herald Toy Fund is turning its attention to the 2018 holiday season and still accepting donations that will carry the tradition into its 69th year.

The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.

Portland Press Herald Toy Fund The toy fund uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 68th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties. APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you. DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. FOR MORE INFORMATION, go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org. SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The fund provides new age-appropriate toys to needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and keep the fund going year after year. Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.

Donations for this year that have not yet been published will be listed in a future edition of the newspaper and online.

