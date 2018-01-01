ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

MacKenzie Beth Guay, born Dec. 13 to Jon and Bethann Guay of Poland. Grandparents are Lucy and Jon Guay of Lewiston and Annmarie Farrell of Richmond.

Emmanuel Joel Wiley, born Dec. 14 to Joel Wiley and Kirsten Petrie of Mechanic Falls. Grandparents are Kim and Steve Nickey of Leeds, Kenneth Petrie of Buckfield and Dale and Marianne Wiley of Tenants Harbor. Great-grandparent is Arlene Laliberte of Augusta.

Lailani Jai Lynn Leavitt, born Dec. 17 to Dailath Leavitt and Mike Leavitt of Lewiston.

MID COAST HOSPITAL



Joshua Rylee Knowles, born Dec. 19 to Chris Ryan and Alicia Leanne (LaGrange) Knowles of Topsham. Grandparents are Alan and Lisa LaGrange of Belgrade and Anne and Curtis Knowles of Brewer. Great-grandparents are Janice and Richard Cynewski of Corinth.

Levi Arthell Wentworth IV, born Dec. 22 to Levi Arthell III and Audrey Marie (Menard) Wentworth of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Mark Menard and Brenda and Roger Weathers, all of Topsham, Levi Wentworth Jr. of Bowdoinham and Debra Wentworth of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Edward and Monique Wolcott and Raymond and Cheryl Temple, all of Topsham.

Brayden Nicholas Oppedisano, born Dec. 22 to Nicholas Ryan Oppedisano and Ashley Elizabeth Ring of Dresden. Grandparents are Herbert Ring of West Bath, Lisa Jones of Dresden, Vincent Oppedisano Jr. of Harpswell and Karyn Klauss of Bath. Great-grandparents are David and Pat Ring of West Bath, and Vincent and Virginia Oppedisano Sr. of Harpswell.

Isaac Styron Johnson, born Dec. 22 to David Styron and Katie Warwick Johnson of Topsham. Grandparents are John and Kathleen Warwick of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, and Robert and Bonnie Kightlinger and Ernest (Skip) Johnson and Laura Lee Grim, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Great-grandparent is Jeannette Laflash of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Bennett Michael Albert, born Dec. 22 to Valerie Amber Albert of Bath. Grandparents are Melissa and Michael Albert of Bath.

