MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Indoor BBQ church supper, including chicken, burgers, hot dogs, pulled pork, ribs, sausage and brownie sundaes. 5 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $10, $5 for children, $30 for families.

SATURDAY

Homemade baked bean supper, with kidney beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, and homemade biscuits and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Keep Me Warm supper, including baked beans, casseroles, salads, desserts, drinks, raffles and music. 4:30 p.m. Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St., Fayette. If you can help, call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 685-4138.

Public supper, with home-baked beans, coleslaw, casseroles, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury St., Randolph. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Public supper, featuring casseroles, baked beans and meatloaf. 4:30 p.m. Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road in Cape Elizabeth. $8, $5 for children, $20 for families. Takeout available.

Shepherd’s pie supper, including a vegetarian version, plus salad, bread, dessert and beverages. 5 p.m. St. Giles’ Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Route 126, Jefferson.

Baked bean supper, with two kinds of baked beans, pies and other desserts. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 for children. Takeout available.

