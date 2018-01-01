SACO

Grange welcomes lovers of quilting, country music

Saco Grange Post No. 53 will host two events this week at 168 North St.

The Quilt Club will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to learn new techniques.

There will be an Acoustic Country Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, including free coffee and a 50/50 raffle.

A $5 donation is appreciated.

For details, call 831-5784 or email [email protected]

NEW GLOUCESTER

Barn Open House features historical items from 1700s

Items dating to the 1700s and donated by 16 local families will be displayed at the free monthly New Gloucester History Barn Open House, to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the History Barn at 383 Intervale Road, Route 231.

For details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

KITTERY

Morgan Gallery showcases work of five local artists

“Printmakers of Chases Garage,” a free exhibit of works by five local artists, will run from Friday through April 29 at the Morgan Gallery at the Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road.

An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17, featuring a discussion with the artists.

For more details, go to www.kitterycommunitycenter.org or call 439-3800.

WELLS

Library offers toddler tales, seminar on essential oils

The Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Toddler Storytime for ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, featuring stories, songs, movement and crafts.

• A free Random Fandom session called “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, celebrating a new popular theme geared toward fifth- through eighth-graders. Children can build mini-mazes and washer necklaces. Snacks and games are included.

For details, contact Jade Austin at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

• The Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club invites all ages to meet at 3 p.m. Friday.

• An adult Lunch and Learn on essential oils will be held at noon Friday. Essential-oil expert Nichole Donovan will talk about their uses. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch, though light snacks and beverages will be provided.

