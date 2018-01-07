MONDAY

Free community breakfast. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. Prices range from $5 to $13. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Turkey pie supper, including a full salad bar, all-meat turkey pie, fresh-cooked vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce and homemade yeast rolls. 4 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $9, $4 for children. 426-9519.

Soup supper, to benefit the Richmond Area Food Pantry. 4:30 p.m. Dresden-Richmond United Methodist Church, 21 Pleasant St., Richmond. $8. 737-4466.

Public bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3 for children under 12. 854-9157.

Public baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, macaroni and cheese, and pie. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 for children under 12.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.