MID COAST HOSPITAL



Mateo Nathaniel Guzman- Bass, born Dec. 26 to Delia O. and Anneliese Joy (Bass) Guzman-Bass of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jean and Brendon Bass of Bethel, and Lucia O. and Baldemar G. Guzman of San Antonio, Texas.

James Kamren Faith, born Dec. 27 to John and Kristina (Lombardi) Faith of Durham. Grandparents are Mike and Elaine Lombardi of Laguna Woods, California, and Virgil and Bonnie Faith of Durham.

St. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Jude Robert Crowell, born Dec. 21 to Shari and Corey Crowell of Lewiston. Grandparents are Pat Crowell of Lewiston and Flo and Jason Pajanen of Portland.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.