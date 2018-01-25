A 38-year-old man from Honduras has been sentenced to time served for illegally entering the U.S. after having been removed.

Juan Carlos Martinez-Recarte was sentenced in Portland Thursday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Nancy Torresen. He has been in jail since his arrest on Sept. 20, 2017.

Martinez-Recarte was in a van stopped by a Maine State Police trooper. Five of the seven people in the van appeared to be foreign nationals who could not produce identification documents, police said, and immigration officials determined that Martinex-Recarte was in the country illegally. He had been removed from the U.S. twice before, most recently on Nov. 1, 2013.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2017.

Typically, immigration officials begin deportation proceedings after someone in the country illegally has gone through the court system and been found guilty.

