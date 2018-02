Mid Coast Hospital

Rowin Evelyn Rhea Murphy, born Jan. 31 to Kathleen Joan Murphy of Georgetown. Grandparents are Nicole Bitgood of Levant, Brian Whitcomb of Hudson and Karl Panther of Dedham. Great-grandparents are Lauren and Ken Bitgood of Hudson.

Amelia Grace Breckley, born Feb. 1 to Kimberly Marie Breckley of Bath. Grandparents are Dennis Breckley of Bath and Marilyn Breckley of Clayton, North Carolina.

