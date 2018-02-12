MONDAY
Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.
WEDNESDAY
Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.
THURSDAY
Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.
SATURDAY
Baked haddock supper, including haddock, potatoes, rice pilaf, veggies, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, rolls, dessert and beverages. 5 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. $9, $5 for ages 12 and under, $28 for families.
Baked ham public supper, featuring baked beans, ham, and macaroni and cheese. 5 to 6:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Gardiner, 47 Church St., Gardiner. $8, free for ages 10 and under. 582-4747.
Baked bean and American chop suey supper, 4 p.m. Brown Memorial United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Clinton. $7, $4 for ages 12 and under. Takeout available. 426-9519.
Bean supper, with casseroles, homemade pies, live music and a mini-fair. 5 to 6 p.m. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland.
SUNDAY
Public breakfast buffet, featuring eggs to order, bacon, sausage, pancakes, French toast, home fries, juice, biscuits, gravy, muffins, coffee, tea and more. 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Columbian Club Hall, 807 Middle St., Bath. $7, $3 for ages 3 to 12, free for younger children.