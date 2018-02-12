BASKETBALL

Raptors send Red Claws to another setback

Aaron Best’s shot gave Raptors 905 (23-14) a one-point lead with 2:26 left Monday night in their G League matchup against the Maine Red Claws (16-21) at Mississauga, Ontario. Alfonso McKinnie then closed the game with seven unanswered points for a 102-94 victory at Hersey Centre.

McKinnie followed Best’s go-ahead field goal with a putback of his own offensive rebound, a 3-pointer and a punctuating slam.

McKinnie led the Raptors with 22 points. Kadeem Allen scored 24 and Anthony Bennett 23 for Maine.

HIGH SCHOOLS

CROSS COUNTRY: Senior Luke Laverdiere of Yarmouth repeated as the boys’ Gatorade cross country runner of the year after winning the Class B state title for a second straight season, winning by more than a minute.

Laverdiere also won the Maine XC Festival of Champions and placed 17th at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional championships. He was unbeaten against in-state competition.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Likely to still be without a new coach, the U.S. will meet Paraguay in an exhibition March 27 in Cary, North Carolina.

The U.S. Soccer Federation also confirmed exhibitions against Ireland in Dublin on June 2 and against France at Lyon on June 9.

HOCKEY

NHL: William Nylander had two goals and an assist, helping the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs top the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3.

Auston Matthews had three assists for the Leafs (34-19-5), who extended their home winning streak to five with their eighth win in nine games. Jake Gardiner and James van Riemsdyk scored, and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

• The New Jersey Devils placed top goaltender Cory Schneider on injured reserve with groin and hip injuries.

GOLF

BRITISH OPEN: The 150th tournament will be held at St. Andrews in Scotland in 2021.

It will be the 30th time the world’s oldest major is played over the Old Course at the home of golf.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA 500: Charlize Theron, an Academy Award winner, was named the honorary starter for the 60th running of the race.

Theron will wave the green flag for the season-opening race Sunday in NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series.

TENNIS

SPONSORSHIP SIGNED: Simona Halep, an Australian Open finalist, signed a deal with Nike after playing without a sponsor in Melbourne.

Halep wore a red unbranded dress in last month’s final, leading to some jokes on social media. She said that she bought the dress online.

– From staff and news report

