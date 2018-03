READFIELD — Maine State Police is asking the public for assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl last seen Feb. 27, according to News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

Heavenlee Benjamin of Readfield is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches, and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076 and leave a message for Trooper Blake Conrad.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.