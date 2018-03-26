HAGATNA, Guam —A Grammy award-winning singer who gained famed for hits from “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Saturday Night Fever” will be sentenced this week on drug possession charges in Guam.

Yvonne Marianne Elliman-Alexander, 66, who performs under her maiden name Yvonne Elliman, and her husband, Allen Bernard Alexander, are scheduled for sentencing Tuesday in the U.S. territory.

Singer Yvonne Elliman gained fame for the album and movie of "Jesus Christ Superstar." Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Their attorney, Mike Phillip, said Monday he is hopeful they will be sentenced to probation.

They both pleaded guilty to felony drug possession charges in August.

After a court appearance Monday in Guam, Elliman-Alexander said she and her husband had performed about 120 hours of community service in Hawaii, where they live.

“Get help and when you’re feeling stronger, help others,” Elliman-Alexander said. “I think that’s why we did so well because we did help other people.”

Airport officers said they found marijuana in Allen Bernard Alexander’s belongings and crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe in Elliman-Alexander’s belongings, the Pacific Daily News reported .

The couple was arrested on Guam, where they were to perform at a benefit concert.

The concert to benefit a Catholic school went forward even though the archdiocese on the heavily-Catholic island opposed it after the drug arrest.

Elliman-Alexander had her first hit, “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” from “Jesus Chris Superstar,” and she played Mary Magdalene in the 1973 movie version of the Broadway hit.

She also performed “If I Can’t Have You” on the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, which won a Grammy for album of the year in 1978.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.