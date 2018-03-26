LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams agreed Monday to a one-year contract with Ndamukong Suh, adding the dominant tackle to their defensive front alongside All-Pro Aaron Donald.

Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month after three seasons when he declined to restructure his contract. He attracted widespread interest before agreeing to join the defending NFC West champion Rams.

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowl selection during his eight-year career with Detroit and Miami.

The Rams should have a strong front on defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme. Suh and Michael Brockers are expected to start alongside Donald, who was the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Los Angeles is working on a contract extension for Donald.

JETS: In its search for a franchise quarterback, New York will work out Josh Allen of Wyoming in the next week and has no plans for a private session with Sam Darnold of Southern California.

General Manager Mike Maccagnan said the organization has had “quite a bit of exposure” to Darnold, and bringing in any player for a predraft workout is “no big shocker.”

LIONS: Detroit signed Jonathan Freeny, a free-agent linebacker who played with three teams last season, including the Patriots.

Freeny, 28, also spent time with Baltimore and New Orleans, playing in a total of six games. He made 11 starts for the Patriots over two seasons from 2015-16. Before that he was with Miami.

GIANTS: New York signed safety Michael Thomas, who spent the last five seasons in Miami.

The move reunites Thomas with Lou Anarumo, his position coach with the Dolphins. Anarumo joined Coach Pat Shurmur’s staff as the defensive backs coach.

BROWNS: Cleveland re-signed free-agent linebacker Tank Carder, who missed last season with a knee injury.

Carder has been a valuable contributor since the Browns claimed him off waivers from Buffalo in 2012. He’s been on the Cleveland roster longer than any player, surviving coaching changes and upheaval.

PANTHERS: Carolina re-signed guard Amini Silatolu and cornerback LaDarius Gunter to one-year contracts. Both were backups with the team last season and had been free agents.

Financial terms weren’t available.

WASHINGTON: The team signed free-agent linebacker Pernell McPhee.

McPhee spent the past three seasons with Chicago.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.