A man robbed an Old Orchard Beach restaurant Thursday afternoon, the ninth armed robbery in the area in the past 10 days.

A man wearing a dark sweatshirt and wearing a black mask and gloves entered the restaurant shortly after 4 p.m., pointed a handgun and demanded the counter worker open the register, said Dottie Geisinger, the manager of China Eatery on Ocean Park Road.

The robber then walked around the counter, grabbed a bag, and stuffed about $500 into it before fleeing, Geisinger said.

Old Orchard Beach Police and officers from surrounding departments responded.

“Nobody was here eating but customers were here picking up,” Geisinger said. No one was hurt, she said.

Geisinger said she gave police surveillance footage of the robbery.

Old Orchard Beach Police Chief Dana M. Kelley told News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) that a Scarborough police dog tracked the suspect’s scent down a side street but the trail ended.

Police assume he left the scene in a vehicle.

The description of the robber – thin and roughly 5′ 8″ tall – is close to the various descriptions given during eight previous robberies in Portland, Westbrook, Falmouth South Portland and Cumberland that have vexed police. The string of robberies started last Tuesday and police have warned businesses in the area to take precautions.

Geisinger was unaware that the robbery is likely the ninth in a string of crimes.

“I don’t watch the news, so I didn’t hear about any of those other ones until this one happened,” she said.

This story will be updated.

