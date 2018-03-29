ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Police in Vermont are looking for three snowboarders suspected of cutting down trees so they could snowboard through a cemetery.

A superintendent at St. Johnsbury’s Mount Pleasant Cemetery spotted the unidentified snowboarders Tuesday evening, snowboarding in a section of the cemetery reserved for dead infants. Stephanie Wissler tells the Caledonian-Record she watched for several minutes as the men snowboarded before she identified herself and asked them to leave.

Wissler later notified police, who discovered the snowboarders constructed snow jumps by cutting down trees in the graveyard.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles
  • Business

    McDonald's expands worker tuition benefits, citing tax law

  • Business

    Oxford Casino increased its earnings last year to nearly $69 million

  • Local & State

    About 150 pay tribute to Vietnam War veterans at Togus

  • Business

    Wright-Pierce promotes Steven Hallowell to vice president

  • News

    Three sought in Vermont for snowboarding in graveyard