BOSTON — Ben True finished second at the Boston Athletic Association 5K on Saturday, denied a fifth win in the race by Hagos Gebrhiwet, who edged True and Tommy Curtin.

True, who grew up in North Yarmouth, had four wins in seven previous attempts, but was edged out at the finish by Gebrhiwet, a 2016 Olympic 5,000-meter bronze medalist from Ethiopia. Along with Curtin, all three were timed in 13:42. True, who ran in an American record time of 13:20 to win in 2017, told Runner’s World he had a chance late in the race to take control.

“I tried pushing coming down the last mile, and (Gebrhriwet) made a strong move,” True said. “He actually missed a turn and I thought I could capitalize on his mistake, but I just couldn’t close that last half a second gap.”

The finishing time was the slowest since 2011. The temperature – 49 degrees and sunny – was good for racing, but a headwind early in the race of more than 10 miles per hour kept the pace conservative through the mile (4:32) and 2-mile marks (9:03). When Gebrhiwet began to push during the third mile, the pack began to really string out up front.

True, 32, who won the NYC Half Marathon in March in his debut at 13.1 miles, hopes he can learn from Saturday’s race.

“When I lose a sprint I’m always disappointed,” True told Runner’s World. “This 5K was here in my schedule to snap me back into the faster stuff on the track. Hopefully I taught myself a lesson that I need to do a little bit more speed.”

Ethiopia’s Buze Diriba defended the women’s title in 15:22. Ethiopian Fotyen Tesfay and Monica Ngige of Kenya followed in 15:23 and 15:24, respectively.

Gebrihwet and Diriba take home $7,500 in prize money. Second and third place win $4,000 and $2,500.

