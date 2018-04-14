A 16-year-old Eagle Scout is being hailed by the Westbrook fire chief for saving lives during a fire Friday night in an apartment building at 445 Main St.

Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said Tyler Brackett, a sophomore at Westbrook High School, spotted a glow in a window of the building as he drove by about 9:25 p.m. He stopped and approached the building, which was spewing smoke.

Tyler called alerted emergency officials and knocked on doors and windows at the seven-unit building to warn occupants. He then honked his car horn as an additional warning. All of the occupants got out of the building safely, said Turcotte.

“He is an extraordinary young man. A shout out to him. He knew exactly what to do and kept his cool,” said Turcotte.

About 60 firefighters fought the fire and assisted two occupants who were still inside get out of the building.

It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. The building was heavily damaged, said Turcotte. Nine people were displaced.

The only injury was to a firefighter, who was treated at a hospital and released for a possible cardiac issue.

The cause of the fire and its origin are under investigation by the Westbrook Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under:

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.