Skowhegan road closures for Cpl. Eugene Cole’s funeral:

North Avenue will be closed 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday from the intersection of East Street through the intersection of East Dyer Street. Residents of that area will be able to get to and from their homes. Law enforcement will be parking at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds. Civilian parking will be available at Margaret Chase Smith School on Heselton Street. The path from the school to the armory has been cleared for people to walk on it. The Kennebec Valley Community Action Program will be assisting with handicapped-accessibility.

Visiting hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Skowhegan Armory, 11 North School St., Skowhegan.

A celebration of Eugene Cole’s life will be held at noon Monday at the Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St., Bangor, with Chaplain Kevin Brooks officiating.

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.