SKOWHEGAN — Kristina A. Pomerleau, the woman said to be the girlfriend of sheriff’s deputy-slaying suspect John D. Williams, has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on two felony drug charges.

Pomerleau, 32, who lived at 357 Water St. in Skowhegan, according to court documents, is charged with unlawful possession of cocaine base, or crack, and with unlawful furnishing of cocaine, according to the indictment. Both are class C felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison if she is convicted.

Pomerleau has a previous conviction for possession of scheduled drugs, in December 2008, according to the court document.

She also is charged with operating a motor vehicle after license suspension on the same day, a misdemeanor. Pomerleau has a previous conviction for operating after suspension, in December 2009.

The indictment was handed up April 26 in Skowhegan one day after Williams, 29, of Madison, is alleged to have shot and killed Cpl. Eugene Cole, of the Somerset County Sheriff’s office and stolen his marked cruiser.

Pomerleau was arrested on the drug charges on April 21. She was booked at 4:22 p.m. at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison and remains there this week, said Maj. Cory Swope, correctional administrator at the jail. Pomerleau’s bail is set at $5,000.

Williams was on the run for four days before being captured Saturday in Fairfield.

Cole was 61 and a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Williams made his initial court appearance Monday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. He was ordered held without bail.

Authorities last week confirmed that Pomerleau was in a relationship with Williams.

Williams was arrested in Massachusetts in March on firearm and driving-related charges during a traffic stop, and he had been scheduled to appear April 25 – the day Cole was shot and killed – in Massachusetts for a probable cause hearing, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Pomerleau was a passenger in the vehicle during that traffic stop and was issued a summons for possession of the narcotic Percocet.

Williams was arraigned March 22 in Haverhill District Court. He was charged with improper storage of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, unattended ammunition, possession of a large capacity firearm – a 9 mm Smith & Wesson with a 16 round magazine – marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Pomerleau is scheduled to appear in court June 27 in Skowhegan.

