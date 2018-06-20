LAS VEGAS — New Jersey’s Taylor Hall and the hometown Vegas Golden Knights went home with major honors from the NHL Awards.

Hall won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player Wednesday night at the league’s annual postseason awards show.

The high-scoring Devils forward beat out fellow first-time Hart finalists Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado and Anze Kopitar of Los Angeles. Hall got 72 first-place votes and 1,264 total points in the media voting to edge MacKinnon, who got 60 first-place votes and 1,194 points.

Hall became the first New Jersey player to win the NHL’s biggest individual honor after he finished sixth in the league with 93 points.

Hall, the No. 1 pick by Edmonton in the 2010 draft, likely got the nod over two worthy contenders because of the way he carried the Devils offensively while they reached the playoffs for the first time in five years. He scored 41 more points than rookie Nico Hischier, the Devils’ second-leading scorer.

The Golden Knights took home four awards after their remarkable inaugural season.

Gerard Gallant won the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year, and George McPhee was named the general manager of the year in recognition of the Golden Knights’ immediate growth into champions of the Pacific Division and the Western Conference.

High-scoring Knights forward William Karlsson won the Lady Byng Trophy for the player best combining sportsmanship and ability. Defenseman Deryk Engelland won the Mark Messier Leadership Award for his actions during his team’s breakthrough season in the wake of the shooting massacre on the Las Vegas Strip shortly before the Knights’ first game.

Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman won his first Norris Trophy as the top defenseman, and New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal won the Calder Trophy in a landslide as the league’s top rookie.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne won his first Vezina Trophy as the best goalie, while Kopitar won his second Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward.

Connor McDavid won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player in a vote of the players, but the Edmonton Oilers star was not a finalist for the Hart, which he won last year.

New Jersey veteran Brian Boyle won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance and dedication to hockey after putting together an All-Star season in the wake of his cancer diagnosis and health problems for his young son.

The NHL also welcomed the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash onto the stage late in the show for an emotional tribute. Darcy Haugan, the late coach of the Broncos, was honored with the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award.

Gallant was an obvious choice over Colorado’s Jared Bednar and Boston’s Bruce Cassidy after he masterminded the most spectacular expansion season in recent sports history. The Golden Knights went 51-24-7 and handily won the Pacific Division before winning 13 postseason games and reaching the Stanley Cup finals in their first playoff campaign.

Cassidy finished second in the voting after guiding the Bruins to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Kopitar received the Selke Trophy for the second time in three years, beating out four-time winner Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins, along with Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier.

Hedman was chosen for the Norris, ahead of Drew Doughty of the Kings and P.K. Subban of the Predators, after scoring 17 goals and racking up a plus-32 rating in another dominant season for the Lightning.

2018-19 SCHEDULE: The Capitals will raise their first Stanley Cup banner and open their title defense on Oct. 3 against the Boston Bruins.

Boston begins its season with back-to-back road games, including Buffalo’s home opener on Oct. 4. Boston’s home opener is Oct. 8 – an afternoon game on Columbus Day against the Ottawa Senators.

MAPLE LEAFS: Toronto signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year contract worth $1.3 million.

Carrick, 24, had four goals, eight assists in 47 games with the Maple Leafs this past season.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.