TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston’s Isaiah Harris easily won his semifinal Friday night to advance to the 800-meter final at the U.S. track and field championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

Harris, coming off a victory at the NCAA championships, posted a time of 1 minute, 47.07 seconds. It’s the third year in a row in which Harris has made it to the 800 final. He finished second last year and qualified for the world championships.

The 800 final is at 4:13 p.m. Sunday.

Noah Lyles became the youngest 100-meter champion in 34 years with a world-leading time of 9.88, and LSU’s Aleia Hobbs became the first collegian since 1991 to win the women’s 100, finishing in 10.91.

In the men’s 20K racewalk late Thursday, Boothbay’s Matthew Forgues was fourth in 1:31:50.35. Nick Christie won with a time of 1:24:53.37.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Washington Capitals traded veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik and backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer to the Colorado Avalanche for the 47th pick in the NHL draft, a move that clears salary-cap space for the Stanley Cup champions to re-sign key pending free agents.

• The Dallas Stars hired veteran assistant Rick Bowness to serve on rookie coach Jim Montgomery’s staff.

Bowness, 63, spent the past five seasons as a Tampa Bay assistant. He has been a head coach for the Jets, Bruins, Senators, Islanders and Coyotes, and coached the Maine Mariners for two seasons.

Dallas also signed defenseman Stephen Johns to a $7 million, three-year extension.

BASEBALL

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Oregon State used a five-run second inning to build a big lead, and the Beavers beat Mississippi State 12-2 in Omaha, Nebraska, to set up a rematch Saturday for a spot in the best-of-three championship series.

NECBL: Chandler Debrosse drove home three runs with three hits, and the New Britain Bay Sox (9-7) put together two-run rallies in the third, fifth and seventh innings for a 6-4 victory against the Sanford Mainers (8-5) in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Tyler Soloman had two hits and an RBI for Sanford. Jonathan White scored twice.

AMERICAN LEGION: Dylan Francoeur struck out six over five innings of one-hit ball while pitching Coastal Landscaping (3-2) to a 12-2 victory over Topsham (2-2) in Portland.

Griffin Watson had four hits and four RBI.

Austin Damon got Topsham’s hit, a fourth-inning triple.

JUNIOR LEGION: Cam Andrews struck out nine and drove in two runs for Gray-New Gloucester in an 8-3 victory over Tucker Ford, in Yarmouth.

GNG opened the scoring with a five-run third, keyed by Logan True’s three-run double. Will Dickinson tripled home three runs for Tucker Ford (2-2).

TENNIS

QUEENS CLUB: Novak Djokovic became the 10th man to register 800 victories since the Open Era began in 1968 when he beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-1 to reach the semifinals in London.

Djokovic follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Connors (1,256), Roger Federer (1,156), Ivan Lendl (1,068), Guillermo Vilas (949), Rafael Nadal (903), John McEnroe (881), Andre Agassi (870), Ilie Nastase (846) and Stefan Edberg (801).

GERRY WEBER OPEN: Roger Federer defeated Matthew Ebden 7-6 (2), 7-5 to reach the semifinals of the grass-court event in Halle, Germany.

