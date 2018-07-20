Matt Kent continued a series of prominent pitching performances for the Portland Sea Dogs, throwing eight scoreless innings in a 6-0 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night before 5,727 at Hadlock Field.

Josh Ockimey again paced the offense, going 2 for 4 with four RBI, including a three-run double. Jhon Nunez stroked a two-run homer.

In their last five games, Portland pitchers have allowed two earned runs. Kent’s outing followed Teddy Stankiewicz’s eight scoreless innings on Thursday.

Kent pitched into the eighth inning for the second straight start. On Friday, he gave up five hits and one walk, striking out five. His 3.44 ERA leads Portland starters. Not bad for a “soft-throwing” lefty.

“It’s fun playing behind him,” said Ockimey, the first baseman. “You don’t have to throw 95 mph. A guy like him who has plus-command and plus-movement is naturally going to get guys out.”

Kent (6-7) uses five pitches (seven, if you count the times he comes sidearm with his fastball and slider). His fastball is mid to high 80’s. That has Kent preparing for every game like it’s a final exam – studying the scouting report.

“Because I can’t blow it by guys, I have to be exact in how I want to attack every hitter,” Kent said. “I look at the reports, create a sequence and go execute it.

“Their team made adjustments. You saw a couple of hits in the fifth and sixth. Then I made my adjustment and put it back in the bottle.”

Kent induced 14 groundouts, including some stellar plays by third baseman Jantzen Witte (a strong throw from foul territory on one out, and a diving stop for another) and shortstop Jeremy Rivera (ranging to his right for a key third out in the fifth with two runners on).

“I’m not going to a million K’s a game so I need defensive support,” said Kent, who pitched before his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Waco, Texas.

Ockimey is going back on a streak. He was 2 for 23 before Thursday night when he had three hits, including his 13th home run, and three RBI. He was back at it again Friday.

“I felt myself being late and rushed, causing me to chase bad pitches,” Ockimey said. “I just wanted to get back to what I was doing earlier – which was really just being on time. I just relaxed and tried not to do too much.”

The Sea Dogs finally solved Yard Goats starter Jesus Tinoco (6-8), who was 3-0 against Portland this year. Tinoco, on the Rockies’ 40-man roster, pitched in last Sunday’s MLB Futures Games. On Friday, he had his third-shortest outing of the year, knocked out after 4 1/3 innings.

After Kent’s eight innings, Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless ninth with three strikeouts.

NOTES: Third baseman Michael Chavis, the Boston Red Sox top prospect, sat out a seventh straight day. Chavis, who has a sore wrist, did not take batting practice … Former Sea Dogs left-hander Jalen Beeks started for Triple-A Pawtucket, throwing 42/3 shutout innings (nine strikeouts, but 96 pitches).

Kevin Thomas can be reached at 791-7411 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: @ClearTheBases

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.