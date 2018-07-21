FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A local man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.
Flint York, 56, was traveling north on his 2005 Harley-Davidson on West Freeman Road at 4:26 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a corner and ran off the west side of the road, according to investigators at the scene.
York died at the scene, a mile from his home, as a result of his injuries, Nichols said in a statement. York was not wearing a helmet.
His wife was traveling ahead of him when the crash occurred.
-
Local & State
Barn destroyed in Bowdoinham fire
-
Local & State
Garage, 4 cars destroyed in Harrison fire
-
Boston Red Sox
Tigers shut out Red Sox
-
Local & State
Franklin County man killed in motorcycle crash
-
Portland Sea Dogs
Despite solid start, Sea Dogs streak ends