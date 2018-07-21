FREEMAN TOWNSHIP — A local man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Flint York, 56, was traveling north on his 2005 Harley-Davidson on West Freeman Road at 4:26 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a corner and ran off the west side of the road, according to investigators at the scene.

York died at the scene, a mile from his home, as a result of his injuries, Nichols said in a statement. York was not wearing a helmet.

His wife was traveling ahead of him when the crash occurred.

