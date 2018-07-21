The strong pitching continued for the Portland Sea Dogs.

But the winning streak stopped at three.

Left-handed Kyle Hart allowed only one earned run over seven innings, but the Sea Dogs dropped a 4-1 decision to the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night before a sold-out crowd of 7,368 at Hadlock Field.

Portland’s one run came on Luke Tendler’s RBI single in the eighth.

Hart (6-7) gave up five hits and two walks, striking out six. It was the sixth straight game in which Sea Dogs starters have allowed one earned run or less. The last stinker thrown by Portland was July 16, when Hart gave up eight runs in four innings.

Hart rebounded well, but his teammates could not keep up the offensive firepower from the past two days (16 runs total).

Hartford right-hander Rico Garcia (3-0) shined in his fourth Double-A start since his promotion. Garcia was effectively wild (four walks), allowing three hits and no runs while striking out three. It was his second scoreless performance against Portland; he allowed three hits in six innings on July 7.

Because of the walks, the Sea Dogs had chances. They left two runners on base in each of the first two innings and 10 overall.

Hart’s performance was a throwback to May and June when he dominated, allowing a total of eight earned runs in eight starts. In his next five starts, he allowed 26 earned runs, mixing decent starts with clunkers.

On Saturday, Hartford began with back-to-back singles. Hart would have escaped if not for a passed ball that moved Mylz Jones to third base. He scored on Brian Mundell’s sacrifice fly, for an unearned run.

In the third, Hartford scored without a hit. Hart walked No. 9 hitter Chris Rabaga on four pitches. He stole second, advanced to third on a fly out to right field and scored on a groundout.

Hart allowed only two hits after the second. Reliever Trey Ball gave up a run on two hits in the eighth. Travis Lakins pitched the ninth and gave up a home run to Forrest Wall.

Portland avoided the shutout when Tate Matheny (2 for 4) doubled and scored on Tendler’s single to center in the ninth.

NOTES: Third baseman Michael Chavis was out of the lineup again. Chavis is nursing a sore wrist and has not played since July 14

