A Guatemalan citizen has pleaded guilty to illegally crossing the Maine border from Canada.

Edwin Antonio Paiz-Morales, 27, did not have immigration documents that allowed him to enter the United States. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday to time served, which was 10 days. He has now been placed in removal proceedings.

Court records show Paiz-Morales crossed the border July 29 near Sandy Bay Township at a location not designated for entry. U.S. Border Patrol agents located him soon after he entered.

Sandy Bay Township is in Somerset County near the border with Quebec.

