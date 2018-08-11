FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest incidents of police abuse have prompted Broward County’s police union to urge officers to return their discounted Miami Dolphins tickets for refunds.

Broward’s Police Benevolent Association had offered members discounted tickets to games through a partnership with the team.

The union changed its tone after Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson of the Dolphins got down on one knee and Robert Quinn raised a fist in support during the anthem before Thursday night’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We encourage you to call the Dolphins ticket office to request a refund because this organization obviously DOES NOT honor First Responders and the dangers they put themselves in every day,” said the union in a statement posted on Facebook.

The union said it’s no longer participating in the discount ticket program and urged its counterpart police organizations in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties to do the same.

The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association echoed the call with an identical Facebook message.

The Miami-Dade police union said numerous member officers declined to provide off-duty security at Dolphins games last season because of the protests.

President Trump tweeted Friday that NFL players were “at it again” and players who protest should “be Suspended Without Pay!”

“It’s a peaceful protest,” Wilson said after Thursday’s game. “We’re not hurting anybody.”

The NFL and its players’ union have been working to resolve a complaint filed in court in July about a new policy forcing players to stand for the anthem.

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase said he wasn’t telling players what to do during the anthem and the team didn’t have a policy regarding anthem protests before Thursday night’s game.

JETS: Sam Darnold sparkled in his debut and made a strong initial case to win the New York starting quarterback job, helping the team to a 17-0 victory against Atlanta on Friday night.

Darnold, who finished 13 of 18 for 96 yards, sat out the first three days of training camp before his representatives and the Jets agreed on a fully guaranteed four-year, $30.25 million deal that included a $20 million signing bonus. He quickly made up for the missed time.

“I was a little nervous going out there,” Darnold said, “but I think more just excited to finally be able to play in an NFL game, even though it is preseason.”

JAGUARS: Jacksonville removed defensive end Dante Fowler from the physically unable to perform list.

Fowler missed the first two weeks of training camp while recovering from a shoulder injury sustained late last season.

Coach Doug Marrone said, “We will work him back in there. I am excited to see him. He’s put in a lot of work and (we get to) see him on the field, see what he can do.”

TITANS: Tennessee added two defensive backs and dropped two others after its preseason opener.

Tennessee agreed to terms with Kenneth Durden and Trey Caldwell, and waived cornerbacks Joseph Este and Jarell Carter.

Durden spent last season on Oakland’s practice squad after going undrafted out of Youngstown State.

CHIEFS: Kansas City will be without starting safety Daniel Sorensen for the start of the season after surgery to repair a broken shin bone and damage to his left knee.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder described the injury as a tibial plateau fracture, which involves the upper part of the shin. Sorensen also damaged his medial collateral ligament and tore his meniscus when he was hurt during a special-teams drill last week.

“One of the guys fell on his leg,” Coach Andy Reid said.

• Kansas City placed offensive lineman Dillon Gordon on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and running back Charcandrick West returned to the practice field following a concussion.

RAIDERS: Coach Jon Gruden was a winner in his return to the sideline for Oakland when the Raiders got a touchdown pass from Connor Cook in a 16-10 victory over Detroit at home on Friday night.

Gruden was welcomed back warmly for his first game here as Raiders coach since beating the Jets in a playoff game Jan. 12, 2001. Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay after that season and spent the past nine years as an ESPN analyst.

Raiders owner Mark Davis lured Gruden back with a 10-year contract worth a reported $100 million.

Share

< Previous

Next >