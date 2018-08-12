MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public pancake breakfast, menu includes pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage. 8 to 10 a.m. American Legion Post 159, 122 Main St., Route 9 (across from the police station), Kennebunkport. Donations appreciated. Veterans eat free. 2967-2400.

Otisfield community cookout, featuring chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, watermelon, brownies with ice cream, coffee, tea, and cold drinks from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. Free. Donations appreciated.

Public bean supper, including two kinds of beans. All you can eat. Takeout available. 4:30 to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 159, 122 Main St., Route 9, Kennebunkport. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Public baked bean supper, including baked pea, kidney and vegetarian beans; red and brown hot dogs; American chop suey; coleslaw; gelatin salads; rolls; brown bread; and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. West Scarborough United Methodist Church, Route 1, Scarborough. $8, $4 for children.

Public supper, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St., Vassalboro.

Public baked bean supper, including hot dogs, salads, rolls, brown bread and pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. East Baldwin Church Parish Hall, 17 School St., East Baldwin. $8, $3.50 for children.

Baked bean supper, with hot dogs, casseroles and homemade pies. 4:30 p.m. Manchester Grange No. 172, Route 202, Manchester. $8, $4 for children ages 10 and younger. 623-3436.

Baked bean supper, including coleslaw, potato salad, hot dogs, rolls, brown bread, beverages and pies. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dedham Church, Route 46, Dedham Village. $9, $4 for children.

Baked beans and casserole supper, with pies. 5:30 p.m. Smithfield Baptist Church, 25 Lakeview Drive, Smithfield. $6, $3 for children ages 5-12.

Bean supper, with two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. 5 p.m. North Congregational Church of Groveville, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8. 929-5600.

