ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Nova Marie, born Aug. 5 to Catherine and David Durost Jr. of Hartford. Grandparents are Tom and Judy Audet of Leeds, Jim and Janet Linscott of Windham and David Durost Sr. of Portland. Great-grandparent is Theresa Durost of Portland.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Aretha Franklin is seriously ill
-
Politics
Maine voters can now request absentee ballots online
-
Nation & World
Some 2,000 evacuated for removal of 3 WWII bombs in Poland
-
Sports
Red Sox old-timer's memorabilia going up for sale in Maine
-
Local & State
In transition to city job, former police chief leaves mark on department