An astronomical high tide combined with expected rainfall could produce flooding Sunday night in some of Portland’s low-lying areas, the city warned.

A high tide of 11.7 feet is expected to crest at 11:50 p.m.

The city said motorists should avoid parking in flood-prone areas such as Marginal Way, Somerset Street and along the waterfront.

About a quarter-inch of rain fell between Saturday afternoon and Sunday around noon, and less than a tenth of an inch more was expected to fall Sunday, said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

