A Connecticut man was charged with operating under the influence after police said he crashed his car into a house Sunday night in the Somerset County town of Detroit.

Maine State Police responded to Main Street in Detroit at 10:52 p.m. for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a house.

There were no injuries, despite several people being seated in the area of the house that was struck in the crash, according to Sgt. Peter Michaud of the state police.

The driver, Scott Nicholson, 48, of Connecticut, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence by Trooper Tyler Maloon.

Trooper Eric Bronson, a truck from All-Time Towing and the Detroit Fire Department also responded to the scene.

