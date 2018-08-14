NEW HIRES

Amber Anderson was hired as digital production manager for Dream Local Digital in Rockland.

Anderson’s experience includes a variety of roles with a company that developed web and technical solutions for nonprofit and government agencies.

The Maine Community Foundation named Kassandra Strout as grants administrator.

Strout was previously the content specialist at Breaking Even Communications where she focused on web design and social media marketing.

She was a legal assistant at Hale & Hamlin in Ellsworth and legal assistant intern at Pine Tree Legal Associates in Machias.

Maine College of Art recently appointed Mary Anne Lloyd as chair and assistant professor of illustration.

Lloyd is a nationally acclaimed illustrator and long-time illustration educator. Her professional illustration experience features branding, commercial, children’s publishing, editorial and product work for national clients such as Nickelodeon, Hasbro Toys and the Got Milk Campaign.

Kenneth Hynes joined Natalie’s Restaurant as a sous chef.

Hynes brings 13 years of experience in restaurants from Asheville, North Carolina, to Kenai, Alaska.

Maine Public Relations Council hired Dana Lundy as administrative director.

Lundy, of Portland, brings experience working with social service agencies, art organizations, and other nonprofit entities.

BerryDunn has hired hire Colleen Oakley as director of marketing.

Oakley is a former managing editor on Wall Street, a college professor, and an award-winning playwright. She was recently part of the senior leadership team at Creative Imaging Group.

