The developer behind a proposed $40 million development on Saco Island announced Thursday that the owners of Nonesuch River Brewing will build a restaurant on the 6-acre property.

Developer Bernie Saulnier’s proposal for The Waters, a mixed-use development on the currently vacant east side of Saco Island, will go before the planning board next week. If approved, the development will include a restaurant run by the owners of Nonesuch River Brewing and Chef Jeff Gambardella.

Saulnier previously announced that Jim Brady, the Portland developer behind projects like The Press Hotel, will open a boutique hotel on the island. The project also includes 92 condos, 10,000 square feet of retail space, two marinas and a river walk.

The project will go before the Saco Planning Board Aug. 21 and in front of the Saco River Corridor Commission on Aug. 22. The commission previously tabled a vote on the application for the project. The project cannot move forward without permits from the commission, a quasi-state organization whose purpose is to protect the environment along the Saco River corridor.

Tim Boardman, one of three owners of Nonesuch River Brewing, said he and his partners share Saulnier’s enthusiasm for the potential of the project.

“It is remarkable that this unique property sat neglected and under utilized for so long. This will truly be a fantastic addition to the recent development in the Saco-Biddeford area,” he said.

Denise Clavette, the director of planning and economic development for Saco, met earlier this week with the owners of Nonesuch River Brewing as they outlined their plans for the restaurant. Clavette said she is particularly excited bout the professional background of Gambardella, who came to Maine from San Francisco, where he owned restaurants. Gambardella is the executive chef and a co-owner of Nonesuch River Brewin.

“These folks already have a thriving success story under their belts, and in addition to the hotel that has already agreed to come to Saco Island, this catapults the city forward dramatically,” Clavette said in a statement. “This is a quantum leap.”

