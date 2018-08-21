BOSTON — Center fielder Greg Allen made two superb catches to help fellow rookie Shane Bieber hold down Boston, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox 6-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.

Melky Cabrera homered for the second straight game and Yan Gomes also connected for Cleveland. The Indians have won 9 of 10, including the first two of the four-game series at Fenway Park.

Boston, with the best record in the majors, has lost three in a row for just the second time this season.

Allen, who hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to beat Boston on Monday, came back to double, single and drive in a run. But he made the biggest impact with his glove.

First, Allen raced back and slammed into the padded wall to take away an extra-base hit from Xander Bogaerts leading off the fifth inning.

Then, with the Red Sox trying to rally in the seventh, Allen again came through.

The Red Sox had already scored once to make it 5-1 and had two on with no outs when Mitch Moreland hit a long drive toward the dirt triangle in deep center. Allen slid to a stop as he caught the ball over his shoulder – it was a sacrifice fly and finished Bieber, but thwarted Boston’s momentum.

Bieber (7-2) took a shutout in the seventh. He went 61/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Down 5-0, Boston scored three times in the seventh. Brad Hand got his 25th save as the Indians improved to 15-4 in August.

Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) had been 2-0 in four starts for the Red Sox since coming over from Tampa Bay in a trade at the deadline.

Gomes singled home Cabrera early, and hit a solo homer in the eighth.

NOTES: Pitcher Steven Wright, who is dealing with a knee injury, will throw live batting practice Friday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The knuckleballer hasn’t pitched since June 22 but could become a factor in Boston’s bullpen in September.

Boston will likely call upon some minor-leaguers from Fort Myers to face Wright. … Eduardo Rodriguez, who struck out eight in four scoreless innings with the Sea Dogs on Monday night, probably will remain in the minors for one more rehab outing.

Manager Alex Cora said that Rodriguez’s exact return date is unclear, adding that it could come during Boston’s two-game homestand vs. Miami next week or their four-game series in Chicago against the White Sox at the end of the month. … Injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia still wouldn’t rule out a potential return this season in an appearance on WEEI and NESN.

Pedroia has been away from the team since mid-July.

