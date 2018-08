NEW YORK — Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown continues to show wisdom beyond her years. The 14-year-old “Stranger Things” star, who is no stranger to social media trolls, hopes young people can “rise above the hate” and “not let anyone change you.”

Before a panel discussion Tuesday, the young star shared her thoughts on dealing with online bullying. She also provided a shred of information on the show’s upcoming third season, and the challenges that come with an Emmy nod.

Millie Bobby Brown, 14, of 'Stranger Things,' is nominated for an Emmy. Associated Press/Charles Sykes/Invision Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“Umm, what to wear, honestly. And who to call,” Brown said of the latter.

The call was to her older sister.

“I was so happy. It was a great moment for my whole family. We all collapsed, and then we went back to our day. There was nothing really quite special, but it was amazing,” Brown said.

Being bullied was most definitely not amazing. Earlier this summer, Brown deactivated her Twitter account after being harassed online. She no longer looks at comments and remains active on Instagram.

“You rise above the hate. You don’t listen to what anybody says because at the end of the day that’s their issue that they’re dealing with. … Know your worth and continue to be yourself and don’t let anyone change that,” Brown said.

Brown received a supporting actress nod for her role as Eleven in “Stranger Things.” Though the Netflix series won’t return until next summer, Brown said the new season is “everything the fans want.” She said: “It’s like a crazy moment for each character.”

She joked about the craziness of balancing her successful career with being a teen.

“I’m 14. I’m getting on, you know,” she said. “My back is starting to ache. … I might retire soon, you know.”

Share

< Previous

Next >