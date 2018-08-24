ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Willy Adames homered, Michael Perez drove in four runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-3 Friday night for their sixth straight win.

Perez had a two-run double in the second, and a two-run single in Tampa Bay’s five-run third. His four RBI matched his total in his first 20 games.

UP NEXt WHO: Boston Red Sox (Porcello 15-6) at Tampa Bay Rays (TBD) WHEN: 6:10 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: NESN Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Rays had six consecutive singles in the third against Hector Velazquez (7-2), who gave up eight runs and nine hits in 22/3 innings to raise his ERA from 2.74 to 3.69.

Ji-Man Choi and Adames scored in three straight innings for the Rays. Adames’ eighth home run off reliever Drew Pomeranz put the Rays up 10-2 in the fourth.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Red Sox, including an RBI single in the third that gave him 15 RBI against Tampa Bay this season. The Boston shortstop his hitting .421 in his last 15 games.

J.D. Martinez drove in his major league-leading 110th run of the season with a single in the fifth for the Red Sox, who have lost four of the last six games.

Rookie Jalen Beeks, Boston’s minor league pitcher of the year last season before his trade to Tampa Bay for Nathan Eovaldi on July 25, won for the second time six days against his former team. Beeks (3-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in 51/3 innings.

Rays starter Diego Castillo struck out four in 12/3 innings before being relieved by Beeks.

NOTES: LHP Chris Sale (shoulder inflamation) might resume throwing as soon as this weekend. … RHP Steven Wright, out two months due to left knee inflamation, threw live batting practice Friday. “He’ll probably go on a rehab assignment next week and he’ll be with us hopefully in September,” said Manager Alex Cora. … 1B Mitch Moreland was “banged up a little bit” and out of the lineup. … OF-DH Martinez played right field and will again Saturday before getting two days off (including Monday’s open date).

Share

< Previous

Next >